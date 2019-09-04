McNABB,
Laurence Joseph (Laurie):
On September 2, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Muriel for 65 years, much loved father and special friend of Christine (deceased), Joycelyn and Lindsay, and Sandra, proud and loving granddad of Kauri, Joey and Molly, Jordi, Brittany, Niki and Richie, Kirsty and Gavin, Mike and Sarah, Emily and Kai, AJ and Rochelle, and Daniel, loved great-granddad of Maya, Riley, Asher, and Willow, and a loved special uncle of Phil and Karen.
"A bus driver at heart and the heart of our family."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Laurence McNabb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, on Saturday, September 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
