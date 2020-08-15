LYNCH, Laurence John:
On August 14, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 87 years. Loved second eldest son of the late John and Imelda, loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian (deceased), Tom (deceased), Michael and Gui Hau (Melbourne), Anne and Rod Jones (Nelson), Mary and John Kennedy (Christchurch), Philip and Lindsay (Ashburton), Eileen (deceased), and Jeff Thompson (Kumara), Chris (Invercargill), Peter (deceased), and a loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved cousin of Paul Pettit (deceased), and Anne Osborne (Cromwell). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Laurence Lynch, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Telegraph Road, Darfield, on Tuesday, August 18, at 10.30am. Interment to follow on Thursday at the Dipton Cemetery, Southland.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020