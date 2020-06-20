CANTWELL,
Laurence John (Laurie):
Passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020, after a long illness, bravely fought. Dearly loved husband of Jackie. A loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A friend to many. A special thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital, St John Ambulance and Nurse Maude. Messages may be sent to the Family of the late Laurie Cantwell, PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Laurie's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020