Laurence CANTWELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence CANTWELL.
Death Notice

CANTWELL,
Laurence John (Laurie):
Passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020, after a long illness, bravely fought. Dearly loved husband of Jackie. A loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A friend to many. A special thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital, St John Ambulance and Nurse Maude. Messages may be sent to the Family of the late Laurie Cantwell, PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. At Laurie's request, a private service has been held.


Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.