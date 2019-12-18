Laurelle STEWART

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church
10 Rue Balguerie
Akaroa
STEWART,
Laurelle May (Sally):
Passed away peacefully in Akaroa on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick), deeply loved mum and mother-in-law of Jamie and Beth, Sonya and Derek, and Rick and Helen, doting nana, granny May and grandma of Ben and Kadie, Sophie, Lux, Kitty Mae, and the late Marlo. Beloved sister, auntie, cousin, and friend. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Akaroa Health Care for the care shown to Laurelle. Messages to 58 Rue Lavaud, Akaroa 7520. Donations to Akaroa Health Centre would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Laurelle's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 10 Rue Balguerie, Akaroa, on Friday, December 20, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019
