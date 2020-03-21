MASON, Laurel Ann:
Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village on Saturday, March 14, 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julian and Kerry. Grandmother of Hunter and Fletcher. Loved sister of Lyndsay. Much loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephew. Special thanks to the staff of Ngaio Marsh for all their loving care and support.
Rest in Peace
Messages to the Mason family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at canterbury-west-coast.cancernz.org.nz In accordance with Laurel's wishes a private funeral has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020