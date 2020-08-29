WILLIAMS, Larry Eric:
Passed away at home after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Loreen for 60 years. Much loved dad of Marina and Craig and daughter-in-law Donna. Cherished grandad of Claire and husband Joel, Alex and partner Beth, great-granddad of Ayla and Freya. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Murray and Frances, Darryl and Lorna, Warryn and Patsy, the late Erryn; and Stuart. Brother-in-law to Mike and Faye, the late Paul; and Viv, Brent and Fay, the late Clive; and Margaret, Gerard and Annette. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service for Larry is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga, on Friday, September 4, at 2.00pm. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. A big thank you to all the staff at Tauranga Hospital, Waipuna Hospice and St John Ambulance for their exceptional care and support. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz and St John Ambulance at stjohn.org.nz. Communications to the Williams family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020