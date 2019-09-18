MOAKE, Larry Ray (USN):
(Formerly of Johnson City, Illinois, USA.) On September 14, 2019, after a long illness in Burwood Hospital, Christchurch, New Zealand. Aged 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Suzanne Moake. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Lee, Jon and Karen, Paul, Kim and Des, and Daniel. Much loved brother and uncle of Mary-Jane, Bill and Betty, Jennifer, Doug, Jeff and Brian, and their families. Wonderful Gigi of Sam, Kenzie, Georgia, Juliet, Katie, Sarah, and Patrick.
Rest easy Gigi xxx
A gathering over a cup of tea to share memories will be held in the John Rhind Catering Lounge, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), September 19, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019