Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury



(Liz) (nee Burke):

On January 3, 2020 at Essie Summers Hospital, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Gerald (deceased), much loved and admired Mum of Paula and Nathan, proud, adventurous and playful Nana and Great-Nana to Lauren, Hannah, Jarrod, Raelle, Jack and Odin, respected friend to Nathan and Chris.

All our lives you have guided, inspired and loved us unconditionally. We are so lucky to have so many happy memories of the adventures you and Dad took us on, and those we have continued to make and share together since he died.

You are one of the strongest, most independent and courageous women we know Mum, an inspiring role model and incredible influencer.

We are so lucky and proud to have been able to call you our Mum, Nana and friend.

Family meals and celebrations will never be the same with out you Mum but you shine on in us all, thank you.

Messages to the Eskett family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Laraine's family is full of gratitude and appreciation for the incredible care and respect the special team at Essie Summers have shown Mum and us all. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to be made to Dementia Canterbury, online at bit.ly/ljeskett0301 A celebration of Laraine's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, January 8, at 1.00pm.







