Guest Book
  • "To Alistair and family. I wish to send my condolences on..."
    - Karla ling
  • "to all of Laraine's family,we were so sad to hear her..."
    - John & Sue Jackson
  • "A beautiful angel has left us to be with god.may you Rest..."
    - Laraine Brown
  • "With all our Deepest Sympathy to Alistair, Suzy, Vicky,..."
    - Cheryl
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Christopher's Anglican Church
244 Avonhead Road
Avonhead
Death Notice

BROWN, Laraine June:
On December 2, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Alistair for 55 years, much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Susanne and Richard, Stephen, Victoria and the late Terry, and Michael and Sarah-Jane, treasured nana of Kylie, and Daniel; Jordan; Caitlin, and Madison; and Oliver, and Edward, great-nana of Faith, Eli, and Pepa; and Xavier. Special thanks to the staff of Ward B5 at Christchurch Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Laraine Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Laraine will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Tuesday, December 8, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2020
