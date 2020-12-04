BROWN, Laraine June:
On December 2, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Alistair for 55 years, much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Susanne and Richard, Stephen, Victoria and the late Terry, and Michael and Sarah-Jane, treasured nana of Kylie, and Daniel; Jordan; Caitlin, and Madison; and Oliver, and Edward, great-nana of Faith, Eli, and Pepa; and Xavier. Special thanks to the staff of Ward B5 at Christchurch Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Laraine Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Laraine will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Tuesday, December 8, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2020