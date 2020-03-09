SWINNEY, Landol Lamar:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Elms Court Lifecare. Loved husband of Barbara. Cherished father to Amanda and Melisa. A devoted Baptist Pastor for 50 years. Will be missed by his family and friends. Messages to the Swinney family can be sent to c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Landol's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Ave and Keighleys Road, on Thursday, March 12, at 3.00pm. Donations to the Mission Fund of the Fellowship Bible Baptist Church can be made at the service.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020