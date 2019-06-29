AUSTIN, Doctor Lancelot
Fredrick George (Lance):
Passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ambridge Rose Manor and Healthcare Rest Home, aged 98. Loved partner of Marie Cooper. Father and father-in-law of Richard and Maria, Philip and Tania, David and Claire. Beloved Grandfather of Matt and Hannah, Sam and Genevieve, Jack and Zack. Great-Grandfather of Archie, Millie and Penny.
Lance will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Cnr Picton Stand Parkhill Rd, Howick, July 24, 2019 at 11.00am. Refreshments will be held after the service at The RSA, 25 Wellington St, Howick.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019