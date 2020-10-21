ANDERSON, Lambert:
Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, aged 76 years. Deeply cherished husband of Melissa and very much loved father to Brian and Jane, Leonie, and Roxanna and Gene. He was adored by his grandchildren; Thelia and William, Alexis, and Gia, Beau, Alia and Rainen. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Margaret and Michael, Joanne, and Vivienne and Ian. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/ Messages for the Anderson family may be left in Lambert's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A Service to celebrate Lambert's life will be held at The Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Rd, Pukerua Bay South, Wellington, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11.00am.
Constantly loved and
always remembered.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020