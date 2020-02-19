WAH, Lai Kum Ming:
On February 13, 2020, passed away peacefully, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Percy Ng Kai Wah, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Winnie and Dennis, Maida and Kevin, Robin and Gwenda, Peter and Mary, Mark and Nancy, and Marina and Buchan, treasured Por Por and Bak Bak to her 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Wah Family, c/- PO Box 39001 Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, February 29, at 10.00am, private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 19, 2020