SUTHERLAND, Lachie:
Passed away in the care of Nurse Maude Hospice, and with his loving parents by his side, at 6.00pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, aged 12 years old. Much loved son of Kelly and Jon, and the late Chris. Adored grandson of Maxenne (deceased) and Des, Maureen and Richard (deceased), and Brenda and Richard. A cherished nephew and cousin to many. Treasured and loyal team mate, school mate, and friend. At Lachie's request – a heartfelt thanks is offered to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice who made him feel safe, loved, and well-cared for in his last weeks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lachie Sutherland, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. In memory of Lachie donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Lachie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, July 8, at 6.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020