CAMERON-BATTERSBY,
Kylie Louise:
On November 2, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, and dear wee companion Olive. Dearly loved and adored wife of Karl, treasured and dearly loved mum of Adisen-Joi, Amelia, and Paige, much loved and cherished by her extremely proud parents Rex and Wendy Cameron, much loved sister of Nick, much loved daughter-in-law of Julie Kerr, loved sister-in-law of Rachael, Michelle, Elaina and their families. Special thanks to Dr Jim Edwards, all the staff at St Georges Cancer Care, Ward 26 Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospice for all the remarkable support, love and care given to Kylie throughout her journey. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kylie Cameron-Battersby, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Kylie's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Friday November 8 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2019