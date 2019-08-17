YOUNG, Kuen Bor (Bill):
Formerly of Napier, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 in Wellington, in the presence of family. Beloved husband to Hing Kim, much loved father to Dixon and Linda, Steven, Arthur (dec) and Pam, Martin and Sri, Elaine and Peter, Johnny and Nancy, Lawrence and families. In accordance to Kuen Bor's wishes, a private service was held in Napier on August 15, 2019. Thanks to Wellington Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice staff. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington, are welcomed. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019