LEEK, Kristin Phelps:
Aged 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Admatha Rest Home in Christchurch with her daughters by her side. Much loved mother of Guido, Estella, and Saskia, beloved twin sister of Susan Noble, loved sister of Brooke, Wayne, and Nicholas Williamson. Adored Granny/Nooni of Ben, Rees and Aggie. Much loved mother-in-law of Mitch, Nick, and Nigel. Many thanks to Admatha for their loving care of Kristin. A Memorial in celebration of her life will be notified at a later date.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020