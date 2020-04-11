FREYE,
Kornelis Jan (Kees):
Passed away peacefully on Friday April 3, 2020 at WesleyCare, Papanui. You will be missed. Beloved husband of the late May (Elaenor May Worling) Freye and also Gretel (Grietje Reitsema) Freye, loved dad and father-in-law to Rita and Andrew Norris, Tom and Johan (deceased) Freye, Opa to Anita and Alex Norris. Sincere thanks for the loving care provided by WesleyCare staff. A celebration of Kees' life will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions.
Published in The Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020