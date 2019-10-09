PEOPLES, Kole Reon:

October 4, 2019 in Christchurch. Dearly loved son of Ruth (deceased), loved grandson of Richard and Janice Peoples, Anne and Arthur Gill (Invercargill), loved nephew of Kevin (Perth), Richard (Invercargill) and a very much loved family member of us Oddbodz Kym, Glen and Stephanie. Messages may be addressed to "The Peoples Family c/-P.O.Box 39001 Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to I am Hope foundation that can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Koles life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Friday October 11, at 2pm. At a later date there will be a private interment. Family and friends are welcome to come and spend time with Kole at his home.



