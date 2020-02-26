Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Klaas SCHUTTE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. St Albans Baptist Church 64 McFaddens Road St Albans, Christchurch View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 61 years. Dearly loved son of the late Joe and Willy Schutte. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Janie and John, Margjie and John, Jerry and Liz, and the late Patricia, and husband Andrew. Much loved Uncle Joey of David and Rebecca, Michael and Sarah, Krystal and Evan, Amy, Josh, and the late Robbie. Loved great-uncle of Tallon, and Lachlan; and Samuel, Judah, and Esther. Messages may be addressed to the Schutte family, c/o PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to The Christchurch Kidney Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/jkschutte2302 A Celebration of Joey's life will be held at St Albans Baptist Church, 64 McFaddens Road, St Albans, Christchurch, on Thursday, February 27, at 1:30pm.







