SCHAT, Klaas:
On September 28, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, after a short illness, aged 93 years, dearly loved husband of Sadie, dearly loved father of Nick, Harry, and Ron, loved father-in-law of Helen, Gail, and Linda, much loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts"
Special thanks to all the staff of Ward 14, Christchurch Hospital, for the wonderful care given to Klaas. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Klaas Schat, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Klaas' life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Friday, October 4, at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Press on Oct. 1, 2019