Kiwi TIMUTIMU

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kiwi TIMUTIMU.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
AvonPark Chapel, Linwood
Linwood
View Map
Death Notice

TIMUTIMU, Kiwi Clara:
On March 3, 2020, died peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, mother and mother-in-law of Daniel and Marilyn, Jason and Rezel, Terence and Rose, and the late Karen. Special grandmother of Blake, Dwayne, Lance, and Simeon, great-grandmother of Paytyn, and Tohu. Loved daughter of the late Dan and Flo Kaa. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kiwi Timutimu, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Kiwi's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, Linwood, This Day (Friday), at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.