TIMUTIMU, Kiwi Clara:
On March 3, 2020, died peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, mother and mother-in-law of Daniel and Marilyn, Jason and Rezel, Terence and Rose, and the late Karen. Special grandmother of Blake, Dwayne, Lance, and Simeon, great-grandmother of Paytyn, and Tohu. Loved daughter of the late Dan and Flo Kaa. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kiwi Timutimu, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Kiwi's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, Linwood, This Day (Friday), at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020