RAINES, Kimberley Nivek
(nee Pryor):
Tragically in Christchurch, August 7, 2020, 35 years. Radiant wife of Karl, cherished mother of Joshua and Olivia, treasured daughter and sister and sister-in-law of Lyn, Kevin, Megan, Hamish, Amie, Nathan, Shannan and Robbie. Loved daughter and sister-in-law of Velinda, Kevin, Aaron, Claire and Ben. Much loved niece, aunty, cousin and adored by all of her friends. Thanks to the Christchurch Hospital ICU team for their attentive support and care. In lieu of flowers and donations, please hug a loved one and remind them how special they are to you. The service to celebrate Kimberley's life will be held at the Harewood Chapel and Crematorium Christchurch, Wilkinsons Rd, on Friday, August 14, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020