Kimberley RAINES

Guest Book
  • "Kimberley really was one of a kind and the world was a far..."
    - Julia Henson
  • "Karl, am so sorry to learn about this and am really feeling..."
    - Justine Rowland
  • "Sending love and light to the Raines and Pryor families for..."
    - Meredith Truesdale
  • "My thoughts are with Kimberley's family at this sad time. ..."
    - Elisa Davis
  • "My thoughts are with everyone who new Kimberley she had a..."
    - Angela Platt
Death Notice

RAINES, Kimberley Nivek
(nee Pryor):
Tragically in Christchurch, August 7, 2020, 35 years. Radiant wife of Karl, cherished mother of Joshua and Olivia, treasured daughter and sister and sister-in-law of Lyn, Kevin, Megan, Hamish, Amie, Nathan, Shannan and Robbie. Loved daughter and sister-in-law of Velinda, Kevin, Aaron, Claire and Ben. Much loved niece, aunty, cousin and adored by all of her friends. Thanks to the Christchurch Hospital ICU team for their attentive support and care. In lieu of flowers and donations, please hug a loved one and remind them how special they are to you. The service to celebrate Kimberley's life will be held at the Harewood Chapel and Crematorium Christchurch, Wilkinsons Rd, on Friday, August 14, at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.