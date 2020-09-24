MITCHELL, Kim Roderick:
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Kim passed away on his 63rd birthday, after a courageous battle with cancer. Kim was a treasured hubby of Marie, adored Dad and Dad-in-law to Lissy and Paul, and Matt and Sabrina, respected and loved Pop of Ethan, Christian and Harlan, adored Poppy of Delilah and Chevelle (the two tartles), loved son of the late William and Grace, loved brother to Andrew and Ruth, Chris and Trish, and the late Karen (Kim's twin sister) and Duncan, loved son-in-law to the late Patricia MacFadyen, and respected brother-in-law of Ian and Sue and his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the Nurse Maude Hospice who made Kim's final hours peaceful. A talented and lovely person who was devoted to his family.
R.I.P. Darling.
The funeral will be held Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.00am, at home 41 Fusilier Street, where we have all our treasured memories. At 12.30pm Kim will be taken for a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 24, 2020