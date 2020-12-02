DAVISON, Kim Louise:
Peacefully, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 52 years. Loved daughter of the late Donald John Dixon. Dearly loved partner and best friend of Darren. Loved and adored mother of Shannon, Katelyn, Brooke and Myia. Much loved grandmother of Kaizah, Ash, Jaxon, Skylar, Blake and Kayson. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Christchurch Oncology for their love and care of Kim over the past few months. Messages may be addressed to the Davison family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Kim's life will be held in the Bell, Lamb & Trotter Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020