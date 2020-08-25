WILLIAMS,
Kevin George (Kev):
13 January 1946 –
21 August 2020
Kev passed peacefully at St Helenas Palliative Care. Son of the late George and Haidee Williams. Dearly loved partner of Barbara, loving father, brother, grandad, uncle and a good friend to many. A closed funeral (due to COVID restrictions) will be held at our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, August 26, at 2.00pm.
PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF TIME FROM PAPER NOTICE
. For those friends of Kev and family friends, and those that cannot attend the service, we are having a celebration of Kev's life at The Bower, 487 New Brighton Rd, from 4.00pm onwards.
Published in The Press on Aug. 25, 2020