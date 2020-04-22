WILLIAMS,
Kevin Joseph (KJ):
Passed away peacefully in Fox Glacier on Saturday, April 18, 2020, aged 81 years. Loved husband for 52 years of Noeleen, father and father-in-law of Grant, and Paul and Abyee. Cherished grandad of Peter James. Much loved brother of Mike (deceased), Monica and Philip McCormick.
R.I.P.
Messages to PO Box 25, Fox Glacier 7859. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in accordance with Covid-19 regulations and a further celebration to be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020