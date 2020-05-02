TUTTY, Kevin Raymond:
On April 28, 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sandy, adored father, father-in-law, and Poppa of Katrina, David, and Mia; Nathan, Chin, Mikaylah, Lachlan, and Will; and fabulous Dad and best friend of Daniel. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Bernadette, and Peter and Elaine.
R.I.P. our lovely man
Many thanks to Radius Hawthorne for their love and care of Kevin over the past 12 months. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Kevin Tutty, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to our present Covid-19 status, Kevin's Service will be private.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020