THOM, Kevin Neil:
Annette and family would like to acknowledge and thank all those who supported us during Kevin's illness with cards, flowers and baking. Our thanks to Dr Wanty, Dr Honkoop and Penny at Good Street Medical Centre. Community nurse Leah and carers Sandy and Vanessa for their wonderful care. Nurse Maude your care was outstanding. Thank you to everyone who visited Kevin in his final weeks. Please accept this message as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020