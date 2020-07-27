THOM, Kevin Neil:
NZ Army, Reg. No. 828130 WO.1 (Lt.) On July 24, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family, dearly loved husband of Annette, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Tracy, David and Larnie, loving Grandad of Grace, and Hamish, and Darryl, and Cody, and great-grandad of Decklyn, Taleisha, and Natalia. Dear friend of Rachel, and Harrison. In his 81st year.
R.I.P.
Messages to 12 High Street, Rangiora 7400. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2020