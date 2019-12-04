Kevin RYAN

Service Information
H A Thompson Ltd
86 Gibson Quay
Hokitika, West Coast
037557993
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 p.m.
Thompson Riverside Chapel
Gibson Quay
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
380 Innes Road
View Map
Death Notice

RYAN, Kevin William:
(Resident of Hokitika, formerly from the Leatham Station, Marlborough). Passed away unexpectedly at Grey Base Hospital, on December 1, 2019, aged 77. Dearly loved dad of Tess, Shanon and Kerry, and his former wife Karen. Messages to PO Box 268, Hokitika 7842. A Prayer Service for Kevin will be held at the Thompson Riverside Chapel, Gibson Quay, This Day (Wednesday) at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass in thanksgiving for Kevin's life will be celebrated in at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, on Friday, December 6, 2019, commencing at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Belfast Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2019
