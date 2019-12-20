RODGERS, Kevin Francis:
03.08.1944 - 20.12.2018
Papa you left us a year ago today and we miss you so very very much every single day. Can you believe Caitlin has graduated High School and next year Zara is a Senior and Bryce starts High School!!
You are always in our thoughts, we think about
you dancing the nights away and going to swap meets
with your mates.
Goodbyes are not forever
Goodbyes are not the end
They simply mean we'll miss you
Until we meet again
We miss you Papa
Love always Mel, Caitlin, Zara
Paul and Bryce xoxoxoxoxo
Published in The Press on Dec. 20, 2019