MURRAY, Kevin James:
Born Bermondsey (London, England), passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, in Burwood Hospital, aged 87. Loved husband of Margaret, Dad of Joanne and Stephen, beloved Grandad to Lee, Hannah, Sam and George, and brother of Bill (deceased), Pam and Jeanne (UK). No flowers please. A Service of Farewell and Remembrance will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Johns Road, Christchurch (entrance off Wilkinsons Road), on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019