McCORMICK,Kevin John (Corg):On Monday, March 23, 2020, in the compassionate care of staff at Ellesmere Hospital. Dearly loved by Heather and all of his family: Simon and Nicola, Kate, Lauren and James; Niven and Sandra, Anna, Rachel and Ryan; Sally and Neil, Todd, Kelly and canine friend Lucy. Messages to the McCormick family may be addressed C/- 19 London St, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.Your struggle is over and you are at peaceYou have come full circle,how you wished it to beWe've shed a tear and will miss you soYou've grown your last spud and shot your last clayMiss you "Wee Dear" and our witty KJRest in peace with your Mum and DadIn accordance with the restrictions due to COVID-19 A Private Burial at Ellesmere Catholic Cemetery will take place.