McCORMICK,
Kevin John (Corg):
On Monday, March 23, 2020, in the compassionate care of staff at Ellesmere Hospital. Dearly loved by Heather and all of his family: Simon and Nicola, Kate, Lauren and James; Niven and Sandra, Anna, Rachel and Ryan; Sally and Neil, Todd, Kelly and canine friend Lucy. Messages to the McCormick family may be addressed C/- 19 London St, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
Your struggle is over and you are at peace
You have come full circle,how you wished it to be
We've shed a tear and will miss you so
You've grown your last spud and shot your last clay
Miss you "Wee Dear" and our witty KJ
Rest in peace with your Mum and Dad
In accordance with the restrictions due to COVID-19 A Private Burial at Ellesmere Catholic Cemetery will take place.
Published in The Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020