MAY, Kevin Henry:
After a battle with various health problems, Kevin passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Burwood Hospital, in his 72nd year. Treasured husband of Jill, and much loved by son Aaron and partner Linda, daughter Hayley and partner Mark, and grandchildren Jackson, Nikau, Kahu and Levi. A private funeral was held at Kevin and Jill's home on Monday. Kev was a character to many, a great entertainer and will be missed by many. Many thanks to all the nurses at Burwood Hospital, especially Sam.
Rest in peace Kev,
you will be missed.
Messages may be addressed to the May Family, 1 Max Wallace Drive, RD7, Rangiora 7477.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2020