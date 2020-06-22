Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin LYNCH. View Sign Death Notice



On June 20, 2020, at Christchurch; aged 53 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, much loved father of Aidan and Ryan. A loved son of Joan and Joey and a beloved brother of Ashley. The family wishes to warmly thank and acknowledge the tender care given to Kevin by the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/lynchkj2006. Messages to the Lynch family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, June 24, at 1.30pm.







LYNCH, Kevin Joseph:On June 20, 2020, at Christchurch; aged 53 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, much loved father of Aidan and Ryan. A loved son of Joan and Joey and a beloved brother of Ashley. The family wishes to warmly thank and acknowledge the tender care given to Kevin by the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/lynchkj2006. Messages to the Lynch family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, June 24, at 1.30pm. Published in The Press on June 22, 2020

