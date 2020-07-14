LOCKETT, Kevin Arthur:
12.9.1938 - 09.07.2020
Passed away peacefully in Westport, surrounded by all his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (Pat), loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Steve, David and Heather, Tracy and Russell, Ali and Nat, and Anique and Tony, loved grandad to his 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and a loved brother of Michael and Linda, and John and the late Heather. Messages to 19 Marine Parade, Carters Beach, Westport 7825. No flowers please, but donations to O'Conor Home Memorial Trust, 190 Queen Street, Westport, are appreciated. A private family service has been held.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on July 14, 2020