Jane, Graeme, Craig and families wish to acknowledge the kind gestures and heartfelt sympathy shown to us following the tragic and sudden death of Kevin. We would like to say a special thank you to all of our family, friends and neighbours for all the thoughtful cards, flowers, phone calls, baking, meals and visits we received over this time. A heartfelt thanks also goes out to those who donated to the Canterbury Westpac Helicopter. We would also like to thank John Rhind Funeral Directors for being so helpful and patient during this difficult time. It is impossible to individually thank everyone so please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere thank you to all concerned.



