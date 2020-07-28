JENNINGS, Kevin William:
On July 24, 2020, passed away peacefully at Lakewood Rest Home; in his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleene, and much loved father and coach of Paul and Peter. Loved Granddad of Anthony and a loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
"Fondly remembered"
Special thanks to the staff at Lakewood Rest Home for their care and support. At Kevin's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Jennings family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on July 28, 2020