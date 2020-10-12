Kevin HUTCHINSON

Service Information
Service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana
92 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
Death Notice

After a short and aggressive battle with cancer, Kevin passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with his wife and two daughters beside him. Very much loved husband of Natasha (Tarsh), cheeky dad of Payton, and Quinn, beloved son of Allen and Sandra, and much loved son-in-law of Margaret and John Cross, and Daryl and Christine Ellis. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Kevin Hutchinson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice, or the Cancer Society, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Please come and celebrate Kevin's awesome life with the family at our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Saturday, October 17, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2020
