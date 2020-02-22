GRAINGER, Kevin James:



Linda, Tania, Samuel, Darryn and families wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support before, during and after the passing of our much loved Kevin; husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother and uncle. Thanks to the many, many people who have touched Kevin's life at some stage in some way to lead him to his final journey.

Kevin we know you had

to go but we are going to

miss you very much.

Thanks for all you added to our lives over the years.



