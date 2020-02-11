GRAINGER, Kevin James:
On February 9, 2020, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Linda, loved Dad and father-in-law of Tania, Sam and Nickki, and Darryn and Kelly, loved Grandad of Paige, Joshua, Abigail, Dominic, and great-Grandad of Izabella, and Ryan. Kevin was a respected brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages may be sent to the Grainger family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to remember and farewell Kevin will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Thursday, February 13, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 11, 2020