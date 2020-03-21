FAUTH, Kevin Patrick:
The Fauth family is very sad to advise that Kevin passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Townsville, Australia, following an illness. Aged 66. Husband of Sonia, and much loved father of Jody and Sam, Kelly and Simon, and very proud grandfather of his six grandchildren. Second eldest child of the late Arthur and Sheila Fauth. He was a much loved son, brother and uncle. Kevin has spent the last 40 plus years between the wilds of Papua New Guinea and the back country of Australia.
He will be deeply missed
by his family, friends and colleagues.
A service will be held for Kevin in Greymouth at a later date. Messages to The Fauth Family, PO Box 223, Greymouth 7840 or [email protected]
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020