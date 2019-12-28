DALY, Kevin James:
On December 19, 2019, Kevin passed peacefully at WesleyCare with family by his side. Eldest son of Jim and Muriel (deceased). Cherished father and father-in-law to Clare and John, and grandfather to Ava. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Carol, Brian and Joy, and brother-in-law to June. Loved uncle to Mark, Joseph, Therese, Virinia and Kerry. Great-uncle to Jake, Paris, Saffron, Alex, William, Alexander and Madelyn. Great-great-uncle to Frederick. The family would like to thank the staff at Christchurch Hospital, Burwood Hospital and WesleyCare for their care and support of Kevin. According to Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019