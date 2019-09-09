CASE, Kevin Wallace:
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, peacefully at Buller Hospital, Westport, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Pat (Patricia Coleman), sadly missed father of his six daughters Heather, Lynette, Fiona, Janine, Kim and Wendy, proud grandad of 21, great-grandad of 31 and a loved brother. Messages to 31 Queen Street, Westport 7825, or [email protected] A celebration and farewell for Kevin will be held in the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby St, Westport, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Orowaiti Cemetery.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2019