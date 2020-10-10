McLELLAN, Keryn:

In memory of Keryn who passed a year ago today. Loving mother, daughter, sister, aunty, partner and friend. You brought happiness and joy to all who knew you. Selfless, caring, generous with style and substance, working tirelessly to help others. Your qualities drew people to you, made friends and kept them, and your life of sincerity, compassion, honesty and optimism leaves a path for us to aspire to. Taken far too early but so very thankful for the time we enjoyed. You live on in our memories and we take strength from your example.

All our love always

- Oliver, Bryce, Johnny, Liz, Bid, Lewis's, Ormsby's, Biggs's, extended family, Hilton Five and families, Fernside Crew and families and all the very special friends that Keryn made throughout her life.



