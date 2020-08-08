LEECH, Kerry Shannon:
On Monday, March 23, 2020, tragically taken as a result of an accident; in his 43rd year. Dearly loved and cherished son of Ray and Julie. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Vikki and David Buck, and Bindi (Dunedin). Much loved uncle of Jacob and Devon Buck; and Ollie and Ginnie McColl. Donations to Canterbury Westpac Air Rescue Service would be greatly appreciated by the family and may be made at the service. Messages to the Leech family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Kerry's life will be held in the Trinity Church, 2 Mclaughlins Road, Darfield, on Saturday, August 15, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020