LEECH,
Kerry Shannon
(Kerm, Mont, Fly):
On Monday, March 23, 2020, tragically taken as a result of an accident; in his 43rd year. Dearly loved and cherished son of Ray and Julie. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Vikki and David Buck, and Bindi (Dunedin). Much loved Uncle of Jacob and Devon Buck; and Ollie and Ginnie McColl. Loved Grandson of the late Edna and Vic Jones and Irene and Jack Leech (NSW). He will be sadly missed by his aunties, uncles, cousins, friends and workmates. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation will take place. Messages to the Leech family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
