Kerry LEECH

Guest Book
  • "Dear Julie Ray Viki Bindi and families Extremely saddened..."
    - Faye Gardner
  • "You have been taken from us far to soon. So many wonderful..."
    - Vikki ,David, Jacob & Devon Buck
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice


logoLEECH,
Kerry Shannon
(Kerm, Mont, Fly):
On Monday, March 23, 2020, tragically taken as a result of an accident; in his 43rd year. Dearly loved and cherished son of Ray and Julie. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Vikki and David Buck, and Bindi (Dunedin). Much loved Uncle of Jacob and Devon Buck; and Ollie and Ginnie McColl. Loved Grandson of the late Edna and Vic Jones and Irene and Jack Leech (NSW). He will be sadly missed by his aunties, uncles, cousins, friends and workmates. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation will take place. Messages to the Leech family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.