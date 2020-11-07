Acknowledgment

HORRELL, Kerry William:

8.10.55 - 22.9.2020

The family of the late Kerry wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to those who visited, phoned and attended his service. For those who travelled, sent flowers, cards, food and messages of condolence we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Ashburton Hospital ICU, Westpac Helicopter Trust and Christchurch Hospital ICU South Special Care Team. Thank you to Patersons for arranging the beautiful Service. Please accept this as a personal thank you.



