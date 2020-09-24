HORRELL, Kerry William:
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Kerry peacefully left us after a short illness, aged 64 years. Much loved and devoted husband, friend and rock to Nicky. Loved and respected father, father-in-law and Grandad of Blair and Mel, Quinn and Elliot; Lewis and Carley, Ollie and Carter; Codey; Ashleigh and Gareth Ritchie, Lily and Luke. Loved son of the late Cliff and Freda Horrell, brother and brother-in-law to Karen and John Palmer, Robyn and Murray Young, Brett and Michelle (both deceased), and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Horrell Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Kerry's life will be held at The Ashburton Trust Event Centre, Wills Street, on Saturday, September 26, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium. For anyone wishing to view the service live online, go to www.patersonsfunerals.co.nz, Funeral Notices, and click on Kerry's notice for the link.
Published in The Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2020